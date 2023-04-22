Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Purchases New Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DQ stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $77.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $864.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 19.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

