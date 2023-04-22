Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 22,099 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,099 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 2.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.20% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $129,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $288,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.14%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

