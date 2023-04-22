Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Monro has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $55.70.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.87 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monro by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,612,000 after purchasing an additional 50,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Monro by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,017,000 after buying an additional 25,395 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,918,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,106,000 after acquiring an additional 79,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Monro by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,418,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,104,000 after acquiring an additional 94,180 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

