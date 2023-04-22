Morgan Stanley Cuts ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Price Target to $22.00

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ProFrac from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

ProFrac Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACDC opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.85. ProFrac has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Insider Activity

ProFrac Company Profile

In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,035,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,010,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Johnathan Ladd Wilks purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 74,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,358.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $6,035,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,725,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,010,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 525,000 shares of company stock worth $6,348,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

