Morgan Stanley Cuts ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Price Target to $22.00

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ProFrac from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
ProFrac Stock Performance
NASDAQ ACDC opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.85. ProFrac has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $27.00.
ProFrac Company Profile
ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.
