Morgan Stanley Raises Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target to €13.00

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($11.63) in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $12.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

