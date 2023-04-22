MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $7.02. 5,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 23,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

MTN Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50.

Get MTN Group alerts:

MTN Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1263 per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of voice, data, fintech, digital, enterprise, wholesale, and application programming interface services. It operates under the following geographical segments: MTN South Africa; MTN Nigeria; Southern and East Africa; West and Central Africa; and Middle East and North Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.