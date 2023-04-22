Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $102.68

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.68 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 99.80 ($1.23). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 102.20 ($1.26), with a volume of 50,368 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The company has a market capitalization of £78.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10,540.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, insider James Crawford sold 11,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £11,976.84 ($14,820.99). Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

