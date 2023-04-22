National Bank Financial Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$60.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital raised shares of Suncor Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$54.07.

SU stock opened at C$41.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.17. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$36.38 and a 1-year high of C$53.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

