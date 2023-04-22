National Bank Financial Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to C$18.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DREUF. Scotiabank began coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an outperform rating and a C$17.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.