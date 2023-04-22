National Bank Financial Raises iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$5.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IAG. Cormark lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC upgraded iA Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities upgraded iA Financial from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$88.50 to C$92.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IAG opened at C$87.97 on Tuesday. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$58.70 and a 12 month high of C$93.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$86.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$80.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. The firm has a market cap of C$9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.28 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$4.35 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 9.80%. Equities research analysts predict that iA Financial will post 9.7204059 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. iA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.65, for a total value of C$896,500.00. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.65, for a total transaction of C$896,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,769,496. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

