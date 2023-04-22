National Bank Financial Raises Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Price Target to C$11.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WDOFF opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

