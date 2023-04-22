National Bankshares Cuts True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$3.50

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TNT.UN. CIBC dropped their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

TNT.UN stock opened at C$3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$308.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.50. True North Commercial REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.16 and a 52 week high of C$7.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.0248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

