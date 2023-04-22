National Bankshares Increases Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$10.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.67.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.92.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.6318408 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

