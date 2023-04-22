National Bankshares Lowers NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$14.25

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$14.25 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of NuVista Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.03.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at C$11.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 3.02. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.11 and a 52 week high of C$14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.12.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$455.87 million for the quarter. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.6932953 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

