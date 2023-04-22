National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NHI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.80.

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NHI stock opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 38.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $693,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 177.8% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 124,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 79,574 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

