National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $70.71

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.71 and traded as high as $71.40. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $71.36, with a volume of 17,315 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NPK. TheStreet raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $502.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.74.

National Presto Industries Cuts Dividend

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.05 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Presto Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 57,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 35,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,479,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 652.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense, and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares and Small Appliances, Defense, and Safety. The Housewares and Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics, and comfort appliances that enrich the lives of consumers by making life easier, more productive, and more enjoyable.

Featured Articles

