Navcoin One Day Volume Reaches $25,616.95 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 48.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $25,616.95 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00144867 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00068398 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00037966 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00039606 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003645 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,965,702 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.