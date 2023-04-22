Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 497 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $74.38 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Insider Transactions at Safety Insurance Group

In related news, VP James Berry sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,405 shares of company stock valued at $112,749 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Safety Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

