Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.72.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Price Performance

In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRK opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.87 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. Comstock Resources’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.