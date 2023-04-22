Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Home Depot stock opened at $300.04 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.