Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 701 Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDS. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Dillard’s by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 52.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 14.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DDS. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.25.

Dillard’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DDS opened at $313.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.90. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.64 and a 200 day moving average of $337.77.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $14.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $5.65. Dillard’s had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 54.80%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.5 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

