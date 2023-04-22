Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 9,436 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,436 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $513,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,632 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $238,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,293 shares of company stock worth $2,044,632 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

AMPH opened at $43.84 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

