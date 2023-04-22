NEAR Protocol Hits Market Cap of $1.70 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $101.41 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00006998 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00061964 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00039373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00020092 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001319 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 891,311,124 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 891,311,124 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.04129947 USD and is down -6.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 238 active market(s) with $119,035,511.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

