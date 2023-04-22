Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nel ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Panmure Gordon raised Nel ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Nel ASA Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NLLSF opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. Nel ASA has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

About Nel ASA

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

