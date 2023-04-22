Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $327.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

