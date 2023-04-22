Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Pivotal Research from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $327.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.86. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43. The firm has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.