Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.84-$2.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.24 billion-$8.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.48 billion.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $327.98 on Friday. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $379.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.92 and a 200 day moving average of $308.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $347.78.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

