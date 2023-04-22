NFT Trading Down 22.1% This Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. NFT has a market cap of $628,121.09 and $29.11 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00029000 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020120 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018852 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,842.56 or 1.00014867 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000117 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01669645 USD and is down -10.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.