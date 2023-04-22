NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Stock Price Up 0.1%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 4,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 9,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

NI Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $284.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.33 million during the quarter. NI had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 16.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NI by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of NI during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NI during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NI by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NI by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

