NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Stock Price Up 0.1%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 4,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 9,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.
NI Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $284.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.33 million during the quarter. NI had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 16.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NI
NI Company Profile
NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NI (NODK)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.