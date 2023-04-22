Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Acquires 600 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $243.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

