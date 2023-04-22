Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.31), reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $34.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million.
NIC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.19. 53,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.70. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.85.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NIC. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
