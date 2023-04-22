Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.31), reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $34.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

NIC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.19. 53,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.70. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.85.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NIC. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.