Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Short Interest Update

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Nighthawk Gold Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MIMZF opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. Nighthawk Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in the Northwest Territories. It focuses on Indian Lake Gold property, which is located at north of Yellowest territories. The company was founded on January 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

