NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,112 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NIKE Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE NKE opened at $125.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.12. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $192.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

