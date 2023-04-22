Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Stock Price Down 22.7%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY – Get Rating) dropped 22.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.

