Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NSC opened at $211.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $269.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.65.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.