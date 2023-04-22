Northern Revival Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Trading Up 3.2%

Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 4,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 14,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Northern Revival Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

Get Northern Revival Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Revival Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Revival Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Northern Revival Acquisition by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Northern Revival Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Revival Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Northern Revival Acquisition by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter.

About Northern Revival Acquisition

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Revival Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Revival Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.