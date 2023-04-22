Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFFGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0748 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NPIFF opened at $24.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. Northland Power has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $36.03.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and management of wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment consists of Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

