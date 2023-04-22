Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NPI. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$46.50 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.60.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$33.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$32.33 and a 52 week high of C$47.13.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. Northland Power had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 33.80%. The business had revenue of C$641.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$595.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.3203697 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

