Northland Securities Cuts Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target to $13.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Northland Securities from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

VIAV has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of VIAV opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Insider Activity

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $150,135.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at $881,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,974 shares of company stock valued at $468,653. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 38,396 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

