NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.4% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VEA traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,023,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,801,563. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.93.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.