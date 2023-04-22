NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Has $700,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,411. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $74.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.82.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

