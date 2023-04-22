NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,828 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after acquiring an additional 930,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,929,000 after acquiring an additional 164,885 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 461,005 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 289,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,424,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.17. The company had a trading volume of 329,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.36 and a 200 day moving average of $343.70. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $391.60.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

