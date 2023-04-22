NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Cut to $22.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOV. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark began coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.40.

NOV stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. NOV has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.89.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOV will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NOV’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,660,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665,986 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,566 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 374.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,854,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after buying an additional 2,253,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

