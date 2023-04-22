NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) PT Lowered to C$10.75 at National Bank Financial

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NovaGold Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

NovaGold Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NG stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 57.88 and a current ratio of 57.88. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 12,479 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $78,243.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,778.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 12,479 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $78,243.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,778.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $255,111.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,776.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

