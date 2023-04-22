Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Announces Earnings Results

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Nucor Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $153.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.77.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

