Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.03

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.03 and traded as low as $11.84. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 35,337 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
