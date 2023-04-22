Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.03

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.03 and traded as low as $11.84. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 35,337 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 254,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 72,501 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 231,794 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 62,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 80,137 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.