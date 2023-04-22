nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2023

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $741.00 million-$741.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.39 million. nVent Electric also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.66-0.67 EPS.

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NVT stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after purchasing an additional 302,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,966,000 after purchasing an additional 152,277 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 6.3% during the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,550,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,689,000 after purchasing an additional 151,299 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.