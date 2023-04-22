nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $741.00 million-$741.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.39 million. nVent Electric also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.66-0.67 EPS.

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NVT stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after purchasing an additional 302,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,966,000 after purchasing an additional 152,277 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 6.3% during the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,550,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,689,000 after purchasing an additional 151,299 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

