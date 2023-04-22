Oasis Network (ROSE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $375.30 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0655 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $375.30 million and $31.34 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,876.89 or 0.06737519 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00062000 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019758 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00039630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00020157 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06166168 USD and is down -7.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $40,179,661.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.