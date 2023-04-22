Oasis Network Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0641 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $366.86 million and approximately $39.53 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,883.35 or 0.06796899 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00062213 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00039699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020199 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000684 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06166168 USD and is down -7.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $40,179,661.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

