Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Susquehanna

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OXY has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.84.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $267,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $153,255,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,636,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $95,058,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

